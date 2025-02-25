Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.