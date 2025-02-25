San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) was down 18.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 155,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 54,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

