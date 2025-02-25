ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 50810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

ScanSource Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $860.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $75,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,880. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $91,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $469,406.28. The trade was a 16.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,839 shares of company stock valued at $750,528 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ScanSource by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

