Schoolcraft Capital LLC Buys Shares of 229 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $988.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $941.89 and a 200-day moving average of $823.89. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $422.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.