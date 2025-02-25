Schoolcraft Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

