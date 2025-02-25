Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Tull Financial Group Inc.

Tull Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tull Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

