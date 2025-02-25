Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lifted by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.