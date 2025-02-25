Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.13), with a volume of 1271195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.11).

Serabi Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £160.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.84.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

