ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $898.21 and last traded at $905.57. 538,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,611,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $927.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

The firm has a market cap of $189.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,050.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $980.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,892.65. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,264 shares of company stock worth $13,358,909 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

