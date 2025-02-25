Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 4,053,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 609% from the average session volume of 571,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

