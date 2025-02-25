Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.81. 1,761,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 630,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 19.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$321.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$30,609.52. 15.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

