Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 741137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

