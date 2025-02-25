Space Stocks Worth Watching – February 24th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Boeing, Honeywell International, Cadence Design Systems, and Celestica are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, or management of space-related technologies and infrastructure. These stocks often represent businesses engaged in satellite communications, rocket production, and other innovations fueling the expanding space industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $180.72. 15,095,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,125,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $24.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.85. 5,260,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,546. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $501.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.76.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.64. 3,802,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.81. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.75. 3,730,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $208.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.49. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $254.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.48.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of CLS traded down $6.59 on Monday, hitting $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

