Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.670-3.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

NYSE STN traded up $6.66 on Tuesday, reaching $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stantec has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $88.42.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

