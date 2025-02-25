Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ PTLO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,270. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

