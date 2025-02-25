Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 136 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $236.66 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.90. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

