Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February 25th (CSTM, CVLT, GFL, GLOB, GRC, MEI, NGG, NUS, PACB, PGR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 25th:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $316.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $338.00.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

