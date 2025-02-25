StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $10.89 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.95.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
