StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $10.89 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

