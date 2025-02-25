StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

ONVO opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 10,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

