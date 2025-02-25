StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.9 %

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

