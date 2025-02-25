T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 66,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $339.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

