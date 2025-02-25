T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TOTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 66,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $339.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $42.05.
T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile
