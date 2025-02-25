Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

