Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

