TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 269,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 313,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get TaskUs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TASK

TaskUs Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

In related news, CAO Steven Amaya sold 75,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,368,735.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephan Daoust sold 62,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $1,133,158.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in TaskUs by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.