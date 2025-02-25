TD Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.97 and its 200-day moving average is $435.00. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

