Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Director James Kitchener Gowans Buys 500 Shares

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00.
Teck Resources Stock Down 0.1 %
Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$50.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.
Teck Resources Company Profile
