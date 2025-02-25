Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Director James Kitchener Gowans Buys 500 Shares

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$50.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.