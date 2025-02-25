Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 165,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 238,248 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,327,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,369 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

