Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 8,680,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 14,308,143 shares.The stock last traded at $60.60 and had previously closed at $69.57.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI
Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tempus AI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Tempus AI Stock Down 10.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $200.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- February’s Top 3 Stock Upgrades: What Investors Need to Know
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 2 Safe-Haven Stocks Shielded From Import Tariffs
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Nebius Group: A Strategic Entry Point for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.