The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
GAP Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 5,122,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,067. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.36. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.
Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.
