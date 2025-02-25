The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

