Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$257.42 and last traded at C$256.45, with a volume of 187322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$251.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$270.33.

The company has a market cap of C$81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$238.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$232.76.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total value of C$568,432.59. Insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

