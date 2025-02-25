Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 24,847 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,847 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in RTX by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

