TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading 17.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shot up 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 47,962,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 14,248,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Up 17.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

