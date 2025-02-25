TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 17.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded up 17.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 47,962,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 14,248,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.93.
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
