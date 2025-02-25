Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 24th

OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that develop, research, or apply technology at the nanoscale—manipulating matter at the atomic or molecular level—to create new materials, devices, and systems. These companies often operate in high-innovation sectors such as electronics, medicine, and energy, where breakthroughs in nanotechnology can lead to significant technological advancements and economic opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 234,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.59. 7,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,840. The company has a market capitalization of $351.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $90.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.27. 1,257,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $5.48.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,171. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Clene (CLNNW)

Shares of CLNNW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

