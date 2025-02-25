Top Solar Stocks To Follow Today – February 25th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Quanta Services, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that are involved in generating renewable energy through the use of solar power technologies. This category includes firms that manufacture solar panels and related equipment, develop solar energy projects, or provide ancillary services such as installation and maintenance, all contributing to the broader clean energy transition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $30.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.26. 95,091,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,935,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.78 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,180. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.26. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $507.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.38. 10,111,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,044,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average is $133.18. Vistra has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.48. 4,268,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,499. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.17. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $263.75. 3,403,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.20 and a 200-day moving average of $250.46. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.96. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,646,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302,585. The company has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Recommended Stories