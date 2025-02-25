Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 777,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 590,176 call options.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,324,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,877,543. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

