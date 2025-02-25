Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 777,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 590,176 call options.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,324,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,877,543. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
