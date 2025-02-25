Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 10,803 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 124,922 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 511,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

