Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Melvyn Segal Purchases 3,528 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Melvyn Segal bought 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £4,515.84 ($5,698.94).

TRT traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 119 ($1.50). The company had a trading volume of 202,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,589. The company has a market capitalization of £17.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Transense Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 194.90 ($2.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.79.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 3.61 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 37.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 earnings per share for the current year.

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

