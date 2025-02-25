Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Travelzoo Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of TZOO traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,756. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $166.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,442,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,076,841.60. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $454,914.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,920. This trade represents a 85.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

