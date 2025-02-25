Travelzoo (TZOO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $200.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,442,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,076,841.60. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $454,914.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,920. This trade represents a 85.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

