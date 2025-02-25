Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Trevena Stock Performance
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
