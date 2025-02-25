Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRVN

Trevena Stock Performance

About Trevena

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. Trevena has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $17.50.

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.