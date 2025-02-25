Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

