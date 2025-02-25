Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 22,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $481.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.32 and a 200-day moving average of $460.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
