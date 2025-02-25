Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $23.27. 980,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,571,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $9,564,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $10,946,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

