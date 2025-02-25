TruNorth Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 25.3% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,839,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

