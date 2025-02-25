TruNorth Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average of $181.22. General Electric has a 52-week low of $122.48 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

