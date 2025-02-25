Tull Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 899 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

