Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 310 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

