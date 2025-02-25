U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

